Faber Acoustical introduces SignalScope X as its new flagship dynamic signal analysis, data acquisition, and acoustics app for iOS. The culmination of nearly 10 years of iOS development experience, SignalScope X offers in-app subscriptions to replace and exceed the functionality currently found in other apps from Faber Acoustical, including SignalScope, which was available in the iPhone App Store on its opening day in 2008. SignalScope X is now available on the App Store as a free download.



The existing SignalScope, SignalScope Pro, SignalSuite, IOScope, and RoomScope apps will receive maintenance updates and remain available for sale on the App Store for a limited time for the benefit of those who need access to their respective tools on iOS 8 and 9.



SignalScope X requires iOS 10 or 11 and is designed to take full advantage of the iPhone X’s 5.8” screen.



Subscriptions: